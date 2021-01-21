Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 179.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,478. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

