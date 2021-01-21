Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Up 6.9%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $34.95. 2,024,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,492,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Camping World by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 378,664 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 307,215 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,601,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,667,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

