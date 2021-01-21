Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

CAMT traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 342,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

