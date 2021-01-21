Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.95

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 105522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

