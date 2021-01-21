Canaccord Genuity Raises Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) Price Target to GBX 548

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) stock opened at GBX 491 ($6.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 472.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 378.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 544 ($7.11).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.46%.

In other Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

