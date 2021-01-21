Canaccord Genuity Raises Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $57.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPLD. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at $22,383,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,057 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

