Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$144.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$152.00.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$139.55.

TSE:CNR opened at C$139.21 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$149.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$141.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$138.04. The firm has a market cap of C$98.87 billion and a PE ratio of 29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.71, for a total transaction of C$907,251.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,150,109.95. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total transaction of C$288,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,804,573.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 770,649 shares of company stock worth $112,969,140.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

