Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSIQ. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.56.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after buying an additional 854,888 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Canadian Solar by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 303,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.