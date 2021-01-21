Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Up 7.1%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 284,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 425,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.