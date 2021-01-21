Cannabis Global (NASDAQ:CBGL) Shares Down 4.4%

Cannabis Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBGL) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 628,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 737,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.

Cannabis Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBGL)

Cannabis Global, Inc, a research and development company, manufactures cannabis, hemp, and related products. The company offers hemp infused foods and beverages, including alcohol-free cocktail mixers, hemp infused coffee products, natural hemp infused candy products, hemp infused fermented tea products, and natural and artificial sweeteners under the Hemp You Can Feel name, as well as coffee pod and single serving beverage pod infusion systems and tetrahydrocannabivarin beverages.

