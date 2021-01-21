Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilray in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.20 target price on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

TLRY opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,992,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,600 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

