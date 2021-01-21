Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

MUI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 77,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,632. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

