Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 195,350 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 519,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,464,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 440,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $37,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 152,171 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $757,811.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,247 in the last 90 days.

HIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,912. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

