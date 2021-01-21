Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,763,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,607,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $245.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $246.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.32 and its 200-day moving average is $203.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.