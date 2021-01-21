Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,322 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $24,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,930,273. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

