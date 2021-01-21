Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $16.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.13 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $65.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.15 million to $65.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.53 million, with estimates ranging from $67.22 million to $73.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. 275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,930. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 62.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 144.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

