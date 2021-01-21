Cappasity Hits Market Capitalization of $455,381.32 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $455,381.32 and $58,894.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00524201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.74 or 0.03764770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.