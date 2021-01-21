Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after purchasing an additional 599,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $43.64. 2,941,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

