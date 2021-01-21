Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.84.

NYSE CPRI opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after buying an additional 599,157 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,376,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,635,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

