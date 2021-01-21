Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 124121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.98.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$51,346.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$660,000. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Insiders sold 3,023,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,597 in the last three months.

The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

