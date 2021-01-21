Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.84

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 15195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $231,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at $470,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,135 shares of company stock valued at $842,800. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 376.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 38,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

