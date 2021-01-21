Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce sales of $65.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.28 million to $66.04 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $68.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $268.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.54 million to $274.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $311.50 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $327.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,498,000 after buying an additional 630,329 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 137,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth about $3,941,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. 7,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,231. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.19.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

