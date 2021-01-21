Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 614 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.12.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

