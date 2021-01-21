Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.05 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $101.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

