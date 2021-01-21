Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $188.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.04 and its 200 day moving average is $156.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.