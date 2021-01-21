Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

