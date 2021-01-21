Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Position Trimmed by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth $186,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

