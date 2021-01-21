Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.57

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 76918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $618.35 million, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 74.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 56.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

