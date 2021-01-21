Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

