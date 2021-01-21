Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

CARR opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. Carr’s Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 161 ($2.10).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

In other news, insider John Worby acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £9,525 ($12,444.47). Also, insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18). Insiders acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,702,500 in the last ninety days.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

