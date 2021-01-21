CashBet Coin Tops One Day Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $20.33 and $7.50. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00061491 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00518292 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005736 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041408 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.97 or 0.03814803 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016562 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.
CashBet Coin Coin Profile
CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
CashBet Coin Coin Trading
CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43, $24.68 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
