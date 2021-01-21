Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.22

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.22 and last traded at $79.62, with a volume of 15192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $930,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,408,748 shares in the company, valued at $69,916,163.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $59,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,412,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,962,765.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,008 shares of company stock valued at $20,084,561 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 144.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

