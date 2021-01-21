Castweet (CTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $109,884.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Castweet token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $427,295.50 and approximately $109,884.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.03 or 0.00460867 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000114 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00190928 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

