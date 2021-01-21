Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) (LON:CMX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.00

Shares of Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) (LON:CMX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 76350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.65.

About Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) (LON:CMX)

Catalyst Media Group plc supplies products and services to the online and retail betting markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers data, streaming, pictures, and gaming content across a range of sports with a focus on horse racing and greyhounds. It also provides specialized broadcast solutions, including HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite internet, teleport, and fiber services.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.