Celanese (CE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $132.37 on Thursday. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $140.09. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.