Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Shares Up 7.7%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $2.95. 348,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 166,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The company has a market cap of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.78% of Cellect Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

