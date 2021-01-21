Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.14

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 34043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. Research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cellectis by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

