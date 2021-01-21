Celo Market Cap Reaches $458.69 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Celo has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00007246 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $458.69 million and approximately $40.55 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00120242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00072102 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064768 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.