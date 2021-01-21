Celo Market Cap Reaches $613.15 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Celo has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $613.15 million and approximately $190.34 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00011168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00126795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00300250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00071679 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00070766 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

