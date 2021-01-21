Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$14.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.78. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$686.49 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.