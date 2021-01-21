CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.