CGI Group (GIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.26 per share for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.96 billion.

