Chad M. Robins Sells 8,400 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,652,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ADPT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. 583,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,069. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

