ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 11.1% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $198,158.71 and $39,527.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00125267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00074965 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00280636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00067513 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro.

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

