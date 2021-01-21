Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.56

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $11.29. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 221,610 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -273.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,480.49%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

