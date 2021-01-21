Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of CHMI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 6,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $156.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

In related news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $99,779.12. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

