Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securiti reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

