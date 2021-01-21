Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CSSEP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

