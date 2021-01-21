China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.30

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and traded as low as $20.34. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 16,865 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. China Eastern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.49.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.