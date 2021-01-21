Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $1,456.68 and last traded at $1,454.99, with a volume of 1634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,429.48.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.35.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,374.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,272.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 177.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.